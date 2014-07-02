CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES ADD TO GAINS AFTER BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED ADP EMPLOYMENT DATA
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
* Indexes up: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year and said its path to tightening policy would be gradual.