US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES ADD TO GAINS AFTER CPI DATA
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Europe stocks gain as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears