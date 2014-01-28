GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut doubts hit stocks, lifts yen vs dollar
* Copper drops 0.5 percent, safe-haven gold hits three-week high
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES BRIEFLY TURN NEGATIVE AFTER DURABLE GOODS DATA
LONDON, March 22 Emerging assets slipped on Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street, with stocks snapping an eight-day winning streak, though the South African rand briefly firmed after data showed a narrower current account gap.
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic resources stocks and banks came under pressure.