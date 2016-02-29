GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Treasury yields, stocks fall on Trump currency comments
* Gold up, U.S. Treasury yields, dollar fall on Trump comments
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES DOWN; DOW, S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.4 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.7 PCT
* Gold up, U.S. Treasury yields, dollar fall on Trump comments
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates