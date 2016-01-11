UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES EDGE HIGHER, S&P 500 FUTURES NOW UP 0.7 PCT
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.