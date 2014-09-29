US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES EXTEND DECLINES TO HIT SESSION LOWS; VOLUME JUMPS
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
(Adds table, details, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 10 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, lifting net longs to their highest level since early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.26 billion in the week ended March 7, up from $13.01 billion the previous week. It was the highest level