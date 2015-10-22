GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares recover after downturn; gold rallies
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER MARIO DRAGHI COMMENTS
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of U.S. trading)
NEW YORK, March 22 The S&P 500 ended up slightly on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before.