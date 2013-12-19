US STOCKS-Wall St choppy as data strengthens rate hike odds
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, HIT SESSION LOWS
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)