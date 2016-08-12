S&P 500 PARES LOSSES, NASDAQ TURNS POSITIVE AS BIOTECHS AND PHARMA LEAD
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES FALL AFTER U.S. MONTHLY RETAIL SALES DATA
NEW YORK, Jan 31 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, dragged down by economic growth-sensible sectors, amid disappointing earnings and continued concern over the priorities of the Trump administration.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.