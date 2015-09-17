China Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES MARGINALLY DOWN AHEAD OF FED MEETING
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
NEW YORK, March 28 Wall Street followed gains in stocks globally on Tuesday after U.S. consumer confidence soared to a more than 16-year high, while the U.S. dollar bounced from a four-month low to post its best day in nearly a month.