US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat after 2-day run; Dow stays above 20,000
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.
* Dow holds above 20,000 at open; S&P, Nasdaq touch record highs