Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare reform rout
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded on Monday, battered by a resurgent yen and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES MOVE LOWER, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.4 PCT
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.