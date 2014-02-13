China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.9 pct
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES SLIGHTLY EXTEND LOSSES AFTER DATA
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.9 pct
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.30 percent at 19,545.74 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 0.23 percent to 1,570.33. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.