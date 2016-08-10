US STOCKS-Wall St slips after soft GDP data, earnings
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.1 PCT
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 In an ordinary world, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, jobs data and a hefty number of earnings reports next week should provide investors with welcome distraction from speculation about the U.S. President's policy plans.