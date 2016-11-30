MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.1 PERCENT
DUBAI, Jan 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended