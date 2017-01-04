BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.2 PCT
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.