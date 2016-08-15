SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Trump policy jitters; Singapore down 1 pct
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Jan 31 Southeast Asian stock markets traded
lower on Tuesday, in line with a global equity selloff, as U.S
President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies sapped
investor confidence.
Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after
Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees
indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven
Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests.
MSCI's broades