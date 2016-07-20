DOW JONES DOWN 0.8 PCT, S&P 500 DOWN 0.5 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.6 PCT
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT
* Indexes down: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 31 U.S. securities class actions have soared to a two-decade high, topping levels during the financial crisis, after a landmark January 2016 ruling meant to deter lawsuits in Delaware that accomplish nothing for shareholders sent many lawyers scurrying instead to federal courts.