SE Asia Stocks-Tepid on lack of triggers; Vietnam hits over 9-yr high

By Urvashi Goenka March 30 Southeast Asian stock markets moved sideways on Thursday in thin trading in the absence of market-moving macroeconomic triggers, while Vietnam rose to its highest in more than nine years. The start of the UK's historical negotiations to leave the European Union had little impact on Southeast Asia, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent. "Brexit has been widely discussed ever since it first surfa