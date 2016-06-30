US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as market, Trump priorities diverge
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES UP, NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.15 PCT; S&P 500, DOW FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.2 PCT
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.
* Mead Johnson Nutrition jumps, in talks with Reckitt Benckiser