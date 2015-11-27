Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc (STCK.L) cut its full-year core profit forecast on Friday, citing decline in demand for flavored vodka and devaluation of the Polish zloty.

Shares in the London-listed company, known for Czysta de Luxe vodka, fell about 28 percent to their record low and were the top losers on the London Stock Exchange.

The company said in a trading statement it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 50 million-54 million euros ($53 million-$57 million) for the year.

Stock Spirits had in August forecast EBITDA of between 60 million-68 million euros.

"During November, customer orders fell significantly short of expected commitments and ... we currently do not have confidence that this shortfall will be made up in December," the company said in a statement.

The company had been hoping for a recovery in the second half of the year, but the devaluation of the Polish zloty is hurting its sales.

Poland is the company's biggest market, accounting for more than half its total sales.

The vodka maker said it expected to lose 1 million euros due to the impact of the devaluation, which also remains a risk in 2016.

Shares in the company closed down 25 percent at 129.50 pence.

($1 = 0.9441 euros)

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)