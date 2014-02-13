HELSINKI Finnish department store owner Stockmann (STCBV.HE) reported a 15 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit due to poor sales during the pre-Christmas shopping season and a weaker rouble.

Stockmann said its quarterly operating profit fell to 48.3 million euros from 56.8 million euros despite extensive cost cuts, as economic uncertainty forced Finnish consumers to spend less at Christmas.

The company forecast a loss in the first quarter, although it said its full-year operating profit would likely be stronger than in 2013.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)