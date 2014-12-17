US STOCKS-Wall St drifts along with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Updates to market close, changes dateline, byline)
U.S. STOCKS ADD TO GAINS AFTER FOMC POLICY STATEMENT
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.