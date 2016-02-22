Britain's FTSE bobs along; mid, small caps reach record highs
* Precious metals miners drop (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
U.S. STOCKS ADD TO GAINS; S&P 500 AND NASDAQ UP ABOUT 1.5 PCT, DOW UP 1.33 PCT
* Precious metals miners drop (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Oil up 1 pct as Syria, Libya oilfield shutdown support prices