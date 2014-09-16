UPDATE 1-Speculators raise long U.S. dollar bets to highest since late January -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comment, details, byline, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.59 billion in the week ended March 14, up from $15.26 billion the previous week. Net long positions on the dollar rose for a third