Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
Stocks slated to deliver large gains in 2017 range from movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) to two companies with ties to billionaire Sam Zell - Equity Commonwealth (EQC.N) and Real Industry Inc (RELY.O), Barron's said in a report.
AMC will attract more cinephiles thanks to a strong lineup of films in 2017 and renovations to its theaters and those of Carmike Cinemas Inc CKEC.O, which it will acquire pending U.S. regulatory approval, Barron's said on Saturday, detailing its top five small and midsize stock picks for 2017.
The report said Equity Commonwealth, a U.S. real estate investment trust specializing in commercial properties, likely will sell additional holdings and boost its stock price.
At Real Industry, the business model of its aluminum recycling unit largely is not at risk from changing commodity prices, and the company has experienced management despite the departure of its chief executive in August, Barron's said.
Those two companies have ties to real estate mogul Zell, who "has a track record of making shareholder-friendly moves," the report said. Zell is known for an $8.2 billion leveraged buyout of the Tribune Co (TRCO.N) in 2007, a little over a year before the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times filed for bankruptcy.
Barron's also said broadcasting company E.W. Scripps Co (SSP.N) and textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC.O) are poised for gains in 2017.
In other reports, Barron's said consumer technology like virtual reality is "still not ready for prime time," but equipment suppliers for fast-growing cloud storage, such as Arista Networks Inc (ANET.N), will have a good new year.
Separately, shares of DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) could fall 30 percent because its Applebee's subsidiary arguably has too many restaurants and seems to be lacking in investment, Barron's said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Mary Milliken)
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.