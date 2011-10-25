NEW YORK Citron Research on Tuesday offered what it calls the final comments on Chinese electric motor maker Harbin Electric Inc's HRBN.O going-private transaction with Tech Full Electric Company, slamming the deal.

Harbin agreed to be taken private by a group led by Chief Executive Tianfu Yang in a deal that values the Chinese electric motor maker at $750 million on June 20.

The company has said in the past week that proxy advisors have recommended shareholders vote in favor of the proposed offer.

But Citron Research, which has been critical of the activities of Harbin in the past, raised questions about the deal as well as the prior activities of its CEO.

"Not one analyst, U.S. or China-based journalist, stock commentator, or even the company has been able to rebut any of the voluminous data points presented by Citron documenting the many indicators of malfeasance (in) Harbin's operating results," Citron noted.

Citron Research is run by California-based investor Andrew Left, who takes positions in the stocks he writes about and has been among the most vocal short-sellers of Chinese stocks.

It cited an audit on which the buyout is based from a firm that no longer exists after being sanctioned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Citron also said it sees a conflict of interest between committees and Harbin's private equity funder along with what it views as questionable financings and "crazy fake asset purchases consistent with the behavior of other Chinese fraud stocks."

Harbin is now representative of the "debate about business corruption in China," Citron said, adding: "Those who are long the stock have committed their capital, not to investing in the company, but to go long on the corruption that exists in China."

The firm cited the delisting of Sino-Forest SNOFF.PK and Longtop Financial LGFTY.PK by the U.S. and Canadian exchanges as examples of the fraud that plagues China's economy .

Harbin shares slipped 0.72 percent to $22.82 on Tuesday.