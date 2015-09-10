US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as health bill vote is delayed
NEW YORK, March 23 Wall Street edged lower on Thursday after lawmakers postponed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.
U.S. STOCKS CUT GAINS IN LATE TRADING; S&P INDUSTRIALS, TELECOM AND UTILITIES IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq