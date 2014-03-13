US STOCKS-Wall St dips as drug stocks drag; Fed meeting in focus
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND DECLINES AS TENSIONS OVER UKRAINE ESCALATE
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Galliford Try makes bid for Bovis (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)