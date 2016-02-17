GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors favor safe bets as political fears persist
* Oil reverses gains after U.S. inventory data (Updates with U.S. markets, adds commentary, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND GAINS, NASDAQ UP ABOUT 1.8 PCT, S&P 500 UP ABOUT 1.4 PCT
* Oil reverses gains after U.S. inventory data (Updates with U.S. markets, adds commentary, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)