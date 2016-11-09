FOREX-Dollar slides to 7-week low on Trump concerns; sterling rallies
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND GAINS, NOW UP ABOUT 0.8 PCT
* Dollar index lower despite Dow topping 20,000 for first time
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.
Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized a post-election rally.