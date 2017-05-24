US STOCKS-Nasdaq boosted by biotechs; energy, banks weigh on Dow, S&P
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
US STOCKS EXTEND GAINS, S&P LAST UP 0.16 PCT, DOW UP 0.3 PCT, NASDAQ UP 0.22 PCT
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)