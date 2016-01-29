SE Asia Stocks-Largely down as investors take focus off risky assets

By Rushil Dutta April 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of mounting geopolitical tensions. Already bruised by worries over North Korea and upcoming French elections, global investor sentiment was further hurt by weak U.S. economic data. Though a host of Chinese economic data beat market expectations, they failed to trigger market reactions as investors had already been optimistic followin