MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 21
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES AS FED CHAIR YELLEN SPEAKS
DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning as financial stocks were battered after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled and weighed on the index.
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 23.7 pct