US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
NEW YORK, April 6 Global equity markets and the dollar edged higher on Thursday, helped by fresh data showing a tighter U.S. labor market, as investors stayed cautious before the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct