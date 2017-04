SE Asia Stocks-Most down as Syria, North Korea tensions weigh

April 11 Most Southeast Asian stocks ended down on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea continued to hurt risk appetite. Markets indulged in mixed trading, "taking note of the recent heightened geopolitical tensions as the U.S. sent a carrier strike group to Northern Korean Peninsular," Singapore-based Net Research Asia said in a note. The possibility of military action against North Korea in response to its weapon tests grew after the U.S.