EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart not considering a bid for Whole Foods -source
June 23 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is not actively considering making an offer for Whole Foods Market Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES HEADING INTO CLOSE, MAJOR INDEXES HIT SESSION LOWS HEADING INTO THE CLOSE
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday as index heavyweights like energy and mining shone, while BlackBerry Ltd shares suffered its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 years after disappointing first quarter sales.
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)