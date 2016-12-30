DOW JONES AND S&P 500 FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.3 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT
DOW JONES AND S&P 500 FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.3 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES UP ABOUT 0.4 PCT
U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES, NASDAQ NOW DOWN ABOT 0.5 PCT
LONDON, Jan 25 European shares climbed higher on Wednesday, with strong updates from companies such as computer peripherals maker Logitech and Spain's Banco Santander boosting the broader equity market.
Jan 25 British books, newspapers and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc firmed up its profit forecast on Wednesday after reporting strong sales from its stores at airports and train stations over the Christmas period.