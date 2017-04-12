S.Korea stocks down on Fed hike, comments on cutting bond portfolio

* Local institutions seem worried, selling large amount of KOSPI * KOSPI to continue upward trend -analyst * Won erases gains as dlr rebounds SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares slid to a one-week low early on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and said it would reduce its holdings in bonds and other securities, signalling a more positive outlook on the U.S. economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was dow