UK stocks end choppy Brexit day in the black
LONDON, March 29 Britain's FTSE index of leading shares closed higher on Wednesday after a choppy session following Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union.
U.S. STOCKS HIT SESSION LOWS AS CRUDE OIL SELLOFF ACCELERATES; S&P 500 BELOW 50-DAY MOVING AVG
LONDON, March 29 Britain's FTSE index of leading shares closed higher on Wednesday after a choppy session following Britain's formal triggering of its departure from the European Union.
NEW YORK, March 29 Stocks edged up on Wall Street on Wednesday, not enough to lift a global equities index, while crude futures hit a week high after a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories.