US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Trump plan jitters
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
U.S. STOCKS HIT SESSION LOWS AS ENERGY SECTOR WEIGHS
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
LONDON, March 20 Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.