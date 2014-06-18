US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, tracking European markets
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
U.S. STOCKS HOLD NEAR SESSION HIGHS AS FED'S YELLEN SPEAKS; S&P 500 TOUCHES 1,950
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.