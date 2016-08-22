Nikkei falls over 1 pct as US rally falters, BOJ decision awaited
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs
U.S. STOCKS MOVE HIGHER, NOW POSITIVE
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.