DOW JONES AND S&P 500 FUTURES DOWN 0.2 PCT, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.3 PCT
U.S. STOCKS MOVE LOWER; S&P 500 AND NASDAQ FALL 0.3 PCT, DOW LOWER BY 0.2 PCT
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish in lacklustre trade on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban increased concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. Philippine shares ended 0.04 percent higher, posting a third session of gai