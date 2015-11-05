Britain's FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
* Banks weigh as Fed minutes indicate balance sheet shrinkage
U.S. STOCKS NOW NEGATIVE; DOW AND S&P 500 DOWN ABOUT 0.4 PCT, NASDAQ DOWN 0.7 PCT
By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 6 Emerging stocks fell and currencies weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve clobbered risk appetite, while investors monitored a Czech central bank meeting to see if it will abandon the cap on the crown. MSCI's benchmark equities index fell 0.7 percent, tracking losses in developed markets with bourses across Asia and emerging Europe selling off. Hong Kong shares fell 0.6 percent, Polish stocks
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.