UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to five-week low-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds comment, table, market details) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, April 7 Speculators further reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their lowest level since late February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $14.67 billion in the week ended April 4, down from $15.27 billion the previous week. Investors have reduced long