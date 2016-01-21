US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
U.S. STOCKS NOW UP ABOUT 0.6 PCT
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)