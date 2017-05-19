US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
U.S. STOCKS PARE GAINS AFTER REPORT PERSON CLOSE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP IS "PERSON OF INTEREST" IN RUSSIA PROBE
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.
