US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
U.S. STOCKS PARE GAINS, NASDAQ AND S&P 500 NOW UP ABOUT 0.5 PCT
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, Jan 25 Britain said it would publish legislation on Thursday seeking parliament's approval to begin formal divorce talks with the European Union as Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to lawmakers' demands to publish her Brexit plan.
NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX TICKS ABOVE 5,606.529 LEVEL TO HIT RECORD HIGH