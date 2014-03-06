US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as gains in technology stocks were countered by losses in healthcare.
U.S. STOCKS PARE GAINS; NASDAQ HITS SESSION LOW
March 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as gains in technology stocks were countered by losses in healthcare.
LONDON, March 17 World stocks perched near a record high on Friday after a week when most of the world's biggest economies either raised rates, or signalled hikes, in a strong sign of confidence about global growth and inflation.
* Futures: Dow up 16 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)